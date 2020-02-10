PSN down: PS4 Server Status latest as PlayStation sign-in issues hit

PSN is down – Sony’s PlayStation Network is not working for thousands of gamers this morning as the service suffers a major outage on Saturday, February 8.

PlayStation’s PSN network appears to be down this morning, with reports spiking of possible sign-in problems for PlayStation servers.

Problems with the service first began at around 9am this morning with reports on social of various players having problems with the service.

Independent outage monitor Down Detector has received a surge of PSN down reports with the majority of issues relating to ”sign-in’ issues.

The Down Detector outage map says that the PSN issues are hitting users across the world, but most of all in the UK and Europe.

There’s currently no word on what is causing the issues or when they will be fixed.

As you can imagine, users have taken to social media to complain of the issues once more.

“So party chat is not working for anyone right now. Your website says it has zero problems but party is not working for anyone in the PlayStation community right now so what’s going on??” One user commented.

Another complained, “Of course as soon as we get a good win streak going on Dead by daylight #psn goes down.”

Whilst a third said “@PlayStation there’s something going on with your servers or something I can’t even join parties or anything and my friends are having the same issue”

More to follow.