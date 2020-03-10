PSN down: PS4 Server Status latest as PlayStation sign-in issues hits gamers

PSN is down – Sony’s PlayStation Network is not working for thousands of gamers this afternoon as the service suffers a major outage on Friday, March 6

PlayStation’s PSN network appears to be down this afternoon, with reports spiking of possible sign-in problems for PlayStation servers.

Problems with the service first began at around midday with reports on social of various players having problems with the service.

Independent outage monitor Down Detector has received a surge of PSN down reports with the majority of issues relating to ”sign-in’ issues.

For those who do not know, DownDetector is an independent website which tracks social mentions around certain topics to detect outages across the globe.

The Down Detector outage map says that the PSN issues are hitting users across the world, but most of all in the UK, Europe and Japan.

There are some signs of reports in the United States, but most users on that side of the world might only just be waking up and not attempting to use the service, yet.

There’s currently no word on what is causing the issues or when they will be fixed.

But the Ask PlayStation UK Twitter account, used for support purposes, has acknowledged the issues, telling some users:

“Hi! We are aware of the issue and are currently working on it. Please visit the following website for updates” before linking to PlayStation’s Server Status page.

A quick look at Sony PlayStation’s Server Status page also confirms issues, with a message that reads: “Some services are experiencing issues”

The outage appears to be hitting two areas more than most.

The first area is ‘Account Management’ which encompasses everything from signing in to creating an account on PSN.

The second area impacted is the ‘PlayStation Store’, supposedly with gamers unable to browse the store at the time of writing.

In response, Sony has said that “[Our] engineers are working to resolve the issue as soon as possible, and we thank you for your patience.”

More to follow.