PTSD symptoms were found in nearly one-third of nurses months after the first covid wave peaked, indicating a pandemic effect.

The results of three surveys of the UK nursing and midwifery workforce taken last year revealed “extremely concerning” levels of psychological distress among NHS staff, including experiences consistent with PTSD, stress, and anxiety.

According to the researchers, a combination of pre-existing workforce challenges, rapid changes in professional life and ways of working, high patient mortality rates, the risk of illness for both the individual and their family, and how healthcare organizations responded to the pandemic may have long-term psychological effects on nurses and midwives.

The findings, which were led by the University of Warwick and King’s College London, can help healthcare organizations respond to staff wellbeing needs both during the current pandemic and in planning for future pandemics, according to the researchers.

The International Journal of Nursing Studies has published the results of their research.

“We know that even prior to the pandemic, the UK nursing and midwifery workforce was under significant strain due to high levels of attrition and ongoing recruitment challenges,” said Dr Keith Couper, assistant professor in emergency and critical care at the University of Warwick and project lead.

The challenges faced during subsequent pandemic waves are likely to have exacerbated this effect.”

The surveys were conducted at three points: twice during the first wave in April and May of last year, and once three months later.

Registered nurses, registered midwives, student nurses, healthcare support workers, nursing associates, and trainee nursing associates were all eligible to participate in the survey, as were all other members of the UK nursing and midwifery workforce.

Almost 8,000 people took part in the survey.

While the percentage of participants with probable PTSD decreased over the three surveys, just over 29% continued to report experiences that were suggestive of probable PTSD Infosurhoy uk news summary.

