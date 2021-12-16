PTSD symptoms were found in nearly one-third of nurses months after the first wave peaked.

The findings of three surveys of the UK nursing and midwifery workforce taken last year found “extremely concerning” levels of psychological distress among NHS staff, including experiences consistent with PTSD, stress, and anxiety.

According to the researchers, a combination of pre-existing workforce challenges, rapid changes in professional life and ways of working, high patient mortality rates, risk of illness for both the individual and their family, and how healthcare organizations responded to the pandemic could have long-term psychological effects on nurses and midwives.

The findings, which were led by the University of Warwick and King’s College London, can help healthcare organizations respond to staff wellbeing needs both now and in the future, according to the researchers.

The International Journal of Nursing Studies published their findings.

“We know that even prior to the pandemic, the UK nursing and midwifery workforce was under significant strain due to high levels of attrition and ongoing recruitment challenges,” said Dr Keith Couper, assistant professor in emergency and critical care and project lead at the University of Warwick.

“Our research clearly shows that staff experiences during the Covid-19 pandemic exacerbated this strain.”

The psychological impact of the pandemic on the UK nursing and midwifery workforce has been extremely concerning, according to the findings of our study.

This impact was likely exacerbated by the ongoing challenges during subsequent pandemic waves.”

The surveys were conducted at three different times: twice during the first wave, in April and May of last year, and three months later.

Registered nurses, registered midwives, student nurses, healthcare support workers, nursing associates, and trainee nursing associates were all eligible to participate in the survey.

A total of nearly 8,000 people took part in the survey.

While the percentage of participants with probable PTSD decreased over the three surveys, just over 29% continued to report experiences that were suggestive of probable PTSD

