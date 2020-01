Jan 22 – Pub operator J D Wetherspoon on Wednesday reported a 4.7% increase in its like-for-like sales for the second quarter, which included the key holiday season, on strong demand for its food and drinks.

The company’s like-for-like sales in the fiscal year to date, which is the 25 weeks ended Jan. 19, increased 5%, and Wetherspoon said it expects a trading outcome in line with its previous forecast. (Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)