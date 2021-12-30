Pub owners in Wales and Scotland have slammed the ‘ridiculous’ New Year Covid rules, with customers expected to travel to England.

Pub owners in Wales and Scotland have slammed the ‘ridiculous’ New Year Covid rules, claiming that customers are expected to travel to England.

Curbs on the hospitality and leisure industries are among the new restrictions for Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland.

‘Ridiculous’ Covid restrictions have been slammed by landlords, landladies, and pub owners in Wales and Scotland, who fear that up to 100,000 revellers will leave their countries to spend New Year’s Eve in England.

After Christmas, new restrictions were imposed for Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland, including restrictions on the hospitality and leisure industries.

Each of the three countries has enacted its own set of rules, but they all impose limits on the size of gatherings, social distancing requirements, and stricter rules for pubs, restaurants, and other leisure venues, as well as the closure of nightclubs.

Nightclubs will remain open in England because no new post-Christmas curbs have been implemented.

According to Greg Mulholland of the Campaign for Pubs, up to 100,000 people could cross the border for a “normal” New Year’s Eve celebration.

The Stanton House Inn in Chirk, north east Wales, on the border with Shropshire, will reopen on New Year’s Eve, but the venue’s ticketed entertainment will be canceled due to the new restrictions, according to Chelly Jones, the landlady.

It’s especially infuriating because a pub located in England will be able to hold their celebrations just 10 minutes down the road, about a mile away.

“Despite having to cancel the entertainment, we’re going to try to bring in the new year,” she told me.

“We’re in the middle of Chirk, a small village; a pub called The Bridge Inn is a 10-minute walk away, and they’re in England, so they’re not restricted like we are.”

It’s extremely aggravating, and I’m sure some people will spend New Year’s Eve in England.

“People are angry about the restrictions and how they’re causing some people to cross into England – especially if they live near the border.”

This will take people out of Wales for New Year’s Eve, and they’ll bring [Covid] back with them.”

When it comes to restrictions, she believes the entire United Kingdom should be “in sync.”

“All four countries should abide by the same set of rules.

They’ve ruined Christmas as a holiday of hospitality.

Thousands of pubs and restaurants have closed as a result of the.

