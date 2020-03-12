PUBG Mobile Season 12 royale pass revealed, two-year anniversary event announced

Players can join in the Anniversary Celebration by enjoying interactive games, events and the all-new Royale Pass Season 12 – here’s what you need to know

To celebrate upcoming Second Anniversary of PUBG Mobile, a massive festive content has arrived in game with a fresh wave of interactive games, events, anniversary exclusive items and achievements, the developer has announced today.

Beginning today, players can now join in the latest anniversary celebration and enjoy the all-new Royale Pass Season 12.

Themed as “2gether We Play” to emphasize fun and teamwork, PUBG Mobile Second Anniversary encourages players to have fun together in game.

Players now have a chance to enter a special themed Amusement Park Mode within Erangel in Classic Mode. An old-school amusement park will randomly appear in three locations around the map, decked with interactive arcade machines to activate with game tokens, included games and attractions such as Hunt Game, Space War, What’s In The Box, Shooting Range, Trampoline, and Launcher.

High-rise Launcher will appear in the middle of the amusement parks. Players can be launched into the air to use their parachute and glide again.

As part of the celebration, PUBG MOBILE released the all-new Royale Pass Season 12 “2gether We Play” with festive items and exclusive benefits beginning Mar 9.

Players can choose one ultimate set out of two with dynamic effects. And as for those who missed out last year’s celebration, the First Anniversary themed items are returning to the Redemption Shop.

In addition, the server-wide Anniversary Celebration Events are launched, encouraging all players to work together to achieve the event goals and receive special rewards. New achievements can be unlocked including the return of First Anniversary Cake Collection Achievement, Second Anniversary New Mini-Game Achievement, Anniversary Login Exclusive Achievement.

Today’s updated content of PUBG MOBILE Second Anniversary Celebration arrives right after the massive 0.17.0 version update which include the return of Hardcore Mode, new air drop weapon DBS, “Brothers in Arms” teamwork system, Death Replay function for players to see how they were eliminated and more.

Players can download PUBG MOBILE for free on App Store and Google Play to experience the latest update.