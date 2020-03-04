PUBG Mobile Update 0.17.0 Patch Notes released ahead of Season 12

A PUBG Mobile update has been released, along with 0.17.0 Patch Notes detailing all the new features, including 2nd Anniversary Events, Royale Pass Season 12, Death Replay, Colorblind Mode and more.

PUBG Mobile fans don’t have all that much longer to wait until they can get their hands on a wealth of new content, with Tencent this evening confirming a release date for the next big update.

“PUBG MOBILE will release an update starting on March 3rd; there will be no downtime,” the developer explained.

The new update requires approximately 1.69 GB of storage space on Android, and 1.95 GB of storage space on iOS.

As with any update, players on different versions are unable to invite one another, so you want to make sure you update as soon as possible to continue playing with all your friends.

The games next Royale Pass, for Season 12, deploys on March 9th, but for now Tencent have shared patch notes for the new 0.17.0 update.

This includes details on the games 2nd Year Anniversary Amusement Park Mode, a new Arctic Mode for a brand new survival experience, plus news of a new AirDrop Weapon (the DBS Shotgun), a new Arcade Mode (Return of Hardcore Mode), Death Replay and the long-awaited Colorblind Mode.

Keep reading and you’ll find a complete overview of the game’s new update and the patch notes released by Tencent.

New Content in Classic Mode:

1.Erangel – Amusement Park Mode (available from March 12th)

Players have a chance to enter an Amusement Park Mode during Erangel matchmaking in Classic Mode, which includes:

2. New AirDrop Weapon: DBS Shotgun

3.Independent Teammate Volume Control

A new feature now supports the adjustment of the voice volume for a single teammate in battle. Players can adjust volume according to their teammates’ voices.

4.Universal Mark

Added Universal Marks, which allow players to mark locations, supplies, vehicles, death crates and doors. When marking, the corresponding marks are displayed according to the different objects. Players can mark and respond to teammates’ marks for quick communication. Preferred settings can be configured in Settings.

5.Death Replay

Added Death Replay, which allows players to watch how they were eliminated. Players can watch from the attacker’s perspective for a certain time prior to their deaths.

6. Colorblind Mode

Added Colorblind Mode in Graphics Settings, which provides more color options for in-game indicators, such as Poison, Smoke, and Auxiliary Lines.





New Arcade Mode Content:

7. Return of Hardcore Mode

Hardcore Mode can be selected in the Arcade Mode selection screen. In this mode, there are no sound prompts, manual actions are required like pick-up and opening/closing doors. This mode gives players a more realistic shooting and survival experience.

New EvoGround Content:

1. Added Arctic Mode (coming soon)

Based on Classic Mode gameplay, arctic storms will appear periodically in Vikendi. Players will need to maintain and keep their body temperature high through various means, otherwise, their health will continuously decrease.

Ways to maintain body temperature:

Other Contents:

2.EvoGround Gameplay Adjustments

Survive Till Dawn and RageGear – PickUp will be removed for further tuning after the update. Please keep an eye on the update notes for future release dates.

3. Team Deathmatch – Camera Improvements

Improved the camera shaking and position adjustment in some situations in Team Deathmatch FPP mode to increase realism.

Royale Pass Season 12: 2gether We Play (available from March 9th)





System Features: Brothers in Arms Function

Anniversary Celebration (available from March 12th):

1. Anniversary Celebration Event

2. Anniversary Celebration Achievements

Classic Mode Improvements:

1.Firearm Balancing

2. Classic Mode – Other Improvements

1 . Feature Improvements

Improved Bluetooth headphone latency on some Android models

2. Improved Performance

3 . Effect Upgrade

Added support for streamers, plush, neon streamers, and better UI/ fabric effects.

1.Added Team Reservation

2.Popularity Improvements

3. Synergy Feature Improvements

4 . Radio Feature

5.Crew Challenge Upgrade

6.Bonus Challenge – Tournaments

7. Esports Center

8. Added Grenade kill broadcast

Added legendary Golden Grenade Finish with Death Broadcast

9.Inventory Improvements

Added Close-Up View: The game will automatically switch to close-up view when players are trying on helmets, hats, glasses, masks, and backpacks

10.Rookie Mission

Improved the 7 Day Rookie Missions tutorials and rewards

11.Tutorial Improvements

12.Download Improvements