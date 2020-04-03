Public opinion and pandemic

That Spain is a democracy is a certainty that is reflected in the GAD-3 survey for ABC on the opinion of society about the Covid-19 pandemic. Because, in effect, in Spain there is public opinion, the foundation of democratic control over the Government and the rest of the institutions. And in times of restricted freedoms and rights, that public opinion reminds the political class that it remains responsible for its actions and omissions. The balance is not good for the Executive, because its president does not transmit confidence to 56.3 percent of those surveyed and his ministerial team is accused of unpredictability and not telling the truth. Bad data for those who, determined to emulate Churchill, do not remotely achieve the great achievement of the British politician, which was to create a leadership when it was most necessary for the nation. Perhaps this mistrust explains that 42 percent value their regional government more than the national government, although most do not hesitate to hold La Moncloa responsible for the measures against the crisis.

The PP does not receive a good valuation either, price to pay for assuming the annoying role of opposition, when citizens want, above all, an appearance of unity. However, the government does not ask for unity, but for silence, and the PP, which is supporting all measures against the pandemic, must not succumb to the moral blackmail directed by La Moncloa and its propaganda apparatus. The Government, especially its communist wing, must take note that citizens support businessmen with 46.3 percent, compared to 31.1 percent who consider the performance of the Executive to be good. All these data pale before the overwhelming support received by the Army, the State Security Forces and Corps, and health personnel. Confinement has not deprived the Spanish of common sense. .