Public support for int’l cooperation surges amid COVID-19: UN

Support cuts across all age groups and education levels.

UNITED NATIONS, April 20 (Xinhua) — The United Nations has found overwhelming public support for international cooperation, with a significant increase since COVID-19 began spreading around the world, according to preliminary data collected worldwide through the United Nations’ 75th anniversary (UN75) initiative.

The data published on Monday on the UN75 website show that 95 percent of respondents agreed on the need for countries to work together to manage global trends, with a noticeable uptick from late February as COVID-19 began to rage around the world.

Support cuts across all age groups and education levels. Ideas on strengthening international cooperation included more effective partnerships with civil society and the private sector, and greater involvement of women, youth, indigenous peoples and vulnerable groups in policy-making, according to the data from 186 countries collected through hundreds of dialogues and an online survey.

Experts from the First Affiliated Hospital of Guangxi Medical University attend a video conference with medical staff in Cambodia to share experience in combating the COVID-19 pandemic in Nanning, capital of south China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, April 20, 2020. (Xinhua/Cui Bowen)

Climate and environment topped the list of issues that will most affect humanity’s future — with more than double the responses of any other issue. Conflict and violence came second, and health risks third, having risen sharply since early March.

The top five future priorities that emerged were: environmental protection, protection of human rights, less conflict, equal access to basic services, and zero discrimination, according to the data collected between Jan. 1 and March 24, 2020.

UN75, which will run throughout 2020, is the largest exercise by the United Nations to gather public opinion and crowdsource solutions to global challenges.

(Article by Xinhua Reporter Shang Xuqian; Video by Xinhua Reporter Xie E) ■