Public transport warning amid coronavirus

Coronavirus could be lurking on public transport, elevator buttons or on the change in your purse, Queensland Health warned on Friday.

‘From the railing on the bus, to a button in the lift or the exchange of coins for your morning coffee – germs are lurking on surfaces everywhere!’ said the urgent Twitter warning.

‘When you touch your eyes, nose or mouth you risk transferring the germs to your body. Stop the spread & wash your hands regularly.’

The urgent warning reminded people that coronavirus spreads when you touch a surface that has the virus on it, then touch your eyes, nose or mouth, allowing it to get into your body through the mucous membranes.

To reduce your risk of catching coronavirus you must avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

This is a difficult thing to do as touching the face is usually an unconscious action.

A scientific study by three Australian researchers in 2015 found people touch their faces on average 24 times an hour.

The study found that 44 per cent of all facial touching involved people touching the mucous membranes of their eyes, nose and mouth – which is how viruses and germs get into the body.

Queensland Health advised people to use alcohol-based hand sanitiser in situations where they cannot wash them, such as when you are on a train or bus.

A spokesperson also recommended staying at least 1.5 metres away from people who are coughing or sneezing.

If you have to cough or sneeze, use a tissue or a flexed elbow instead of your hand, staying home if unwell and avoiding people with symptoms such as a fever, cough, sore throat, fatigue or shortness of breath, the spokesperson said.

Wearing gloves can help deter facial touching as it reminds you every time you lift your hand to your face, not to touch.

Transport for NSW has also issued public health messaging such as the importance of washing hands across their network.

New South Wales remains the epicentre of Australia’s coronavirus outbreak with 28 of the nation’s 63 cases so far.

World Health Organisation director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Tuesday that the fatality rate of the Covid-19 disease caused by the virus had increased to 3.4 percent worldwide.

‘Globally, about 3.4 percent of reported Covid-19 cases have died,’ he told a news conference in Geneva.

This makes the coronavirus deadlier than the 1918 Spanish Flu pandemic which scientists believe had a fatality rate of over 2.5 percent.

Influenza has a fatality rate of 0.1 percent by comparison.

More than 98,000 cases of the highly-infectious coronavirus have been confirmed worldwide as of Friday, with more than 17,000 cases outside of mainland China.

South Korea topped 6,200 cases on Friday, while Italy had more than 3800 and Iran reported more than 3,500 although experts think Iran’s tally may be far higher.