Publicity chief urges better communication of epidemic information

Journalists attend a press conference on the prevention and control of the novel coronavirus outbreak held by the State Council Information Office, in Beijing, capital of China, on Jan. 26, 2020. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

BEIJING, Feb. 1 (Xinhua) — A senior official of the Communist Party of China (CPC) on Friday called for efforts to better communicate authoritative information about the pneumonia situation caused by the novel coronavirus and explain the policies and measures taken to control the outbreak.

Huang Kunming, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, made the requirement at a video conference on the subject.

A staff member checks body temperature of a driver at the entrance of an expressway in Nanxun District of Huzhou, east China’s Zhejiang Province, Jan. 31, 2020. Nanxun has organized over 300 volunteers to participate in the epidemic prevention in communities to fight the novel coronavirus outbreak. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

He urged intensified efforts in distributing authoritative and targeted information to respond to public concerns in a timely manner, as well as promoting knowledge on the prevention and control of the epidemic.

He also called for improved management of cultural and tourism activities to cut off the spreading of the epidemic on such occasions. ■