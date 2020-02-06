Puerto Ricans protest over unused emergency aid, demand resignation of Governor Wanda Vázquez

Ricky Martin called for the resignation of Puerto Rico Governor Wanda Vázquez on Thursday amid a burgeoning humanitarian crisis that also saw MLB stars Javier Báez and Yadier Molina lead protests against the government’s slow response to a devastating earthquake and failure to use Hurricane Maria aid.

Anger has grown in recent days over emergency aid that until recently sat unused in several warehouse amid ongoing earthquakes that have rattled the southwestern part of the U.S. territory since late December.

Puerto Rican rapper René Pérez of Calle 13 fame organized Thursday evening’s demonstration as rain fell over the Caribbean island’s capital, bringing back memories of the massive protests that ousted former Gov. Ricardo Rosselló in July. He was joined by Major League Baseball stars Báez and Molina, and hundreds of islanders.

Protesters gathered under the heavy rain at the governor´s mansion as they waved flags and banged on pots, demanding the ouster of Vázquez.

Meanwhile, Grammy Award-winning Martin published a video on his Instagram account against the governor for the lack of response after a January 7 earthquake registered 6.4 on the Richter Scale, the strongest to hit the island since 1918, and drove people out of their damaged homes in towns like Yauco, Guánica and Guayanilla.

About 5,000 people are still living in open shelters.

‘It has been 17 days since the tragedy touched Puerto Rico again and [for]17 days boys and girls, men, women literally are living on the street without a roof, without stability because nothing progresses, because nothing is solved,’ Martin said.

‘Every day I get information from people with a lot of credibility that tell me that you do not have control of the country and that you are not honest enough with us,’ the ‘Livin’ La Vida Loca’ singer added.

Martin also slammed Vázquez for inviting a media contingent on a tour of some of the battered areas and not taking any questions from reporters.

‘Governor today your resignation is a matter of conscience. But for our country it would be an act of justice.’

‘This is not the end! It´s just the beginning!’ one of the protest organizers yelled to a cheering crowd, which had marched to the mansion from the Capitol building.

By late Thursday, police fired tear gas at a small group of protesters and ordered them to leave the area.

On Friday morning, Molina, of the St. Louis Cardinals, admonished the behavior of a handful of demonstrators who responded by setting a small barricade on fire and breaking nearby storefront windows.

‘I do not agree with vandalism or clashes with the Police. That does not represent the majority or help us to carry our message,’ Molina wrote on Instagram.

‘On the contrary, it hurts ourselves. Those merchants also suffer from the abuse of a bad government. Why add more pain on them? What these acts do is put fear on people to demonstrate and even goes against the right of the freedom of expression.’

The newest protest unleashed debate about whether Puerto Ricans should try to oust Vázquez as the island is still struggling to recover from the January 7 tremor that killed one person.

Officials are still awaiting millions of dollars in federal funds for Hurricane Maria, a Category 4 storm that hit in September 2017.

‘We’ve had enough,’ said 82-year-old Iris Guardiola as she waved a tiny Puerto Rican flag. ‘The people are tired of the abuse… of the lack of humanity. I am here helping those who cannot be here.’

One former protest leader, Rey Charlie, who jumped to fame after leading hundreds of motorcycle riders in a demonstration last summer, said he will not participate in the most recent one.

‘A massive demonstration like the one last year would cause great damage, damage that I think would be irreparable,’ he said. ‘You are holding up the economy, you are holding up aid supplies to victims in the southern region, you are paralyzing the country…You have to think of the consequences.’

Charlie and other critics of the recent protests argue that the most effective strategy is to vote in the upcoming general elections in November, in which Vázquez is seeking a second term as governor.

But first, she will face Pedro Pierluisi, a veteran politician who served as the island´s representative in Congress, in the primary of their pro-statehood party.

Pierluisi was sworn in briefly as governor last year before the island´s Supreme Court ruled that Vázquez was constitutionally next in line after Rosselló stepped down following massive demonstrations in July.

Vázquez has only briefly addressed the recent protests, warning of people who want to talk about ‘negative issues.’

‘We cannot allow groups with other interests to divert our attention,’ she told reporters on Wednesday. ‘We´re in a moment of helping people in the south, not of creating controversy.’

Vázquez came under fire on Saturday after an online blogger posted a live feed of a warehouse in the southern coastal city of Ponce filled with water, cots, baby food and other supplies dating from Hurricane Maria.

A group of people broke into the warehouse and began distributing supplies to those affected by the recent 6.4 magnitude quake that prompted U.S. President Donald Trump to approve a major disaster declaration for more than a dozen municipalities in the island´s southern region.

The governor fired the director of Puerto Rico´s emergency management agency shortly after the incident, as well as the secretaries of the department of housing and family, as she blamed them in part for not distributing the aid.

The Puerto Rican singer, Pérez, said people should not wait until the general elections to express their discontent.

‘We´re not going to wait until November because the politicians in this country are not going to wait until November to steal. They´re going to steal starting now,’ he said.

Concerns over alleged corruption and mismanagement have delayed federal funds to Puerto Rico and led U.S. officials to impose new restrictions as the island struggles to emerge from a 13-year recession.

Carmen Velázquez, a 71-year-old retiree, said she doubts the protests will accomplish what they did last year, ‘but I can´t remain sitting at home. The lies and the cheating are still going on.’

She dismissed concerns that the protest would create more uncertainty in Puerto Rico.

‘It´s already unstable,’ she said.