Pumas sign Uruguayan playmaker Waller

MEXICO CITY, Aug. 12 (Xinhua) — Pumas UNAM have signed Uruguay under-23 midfielder Facundo Waller on loan from Plaza Colonia, the Mexican club said on Thursday.

The one-year agreement includes an option for Pumas to secure the 23-year-old on a permanent deal.

The Liga MX club confirmed the deal with a message welcoming the playmaker on Twitter.

Waller has represented Uruguay at under-20, under-22 and under-23 level. In 2017, he was a part of the Celeste squad that won the under-20 South American championship in Ecuador.

Pumas are currently third in the 18-team Liga MX Apertura standings with two wins and two draws from their first four matches of the season. Enditem