Purported Proud Boys leaders from Pennsylvania and elsewhere are facing Capitol attack charges.

Purported Proud Boys leaders from Pennsylvania and elsewhere face Capitol attack charges.

The Associated Press’ MICHAEL KUNZELMAN contributed to this article.

A federal judge has refused to dismiss an indictment accusing four alleged leaders of the far-right Proud Boys of plotting to attack the US Capitol in order to prevent Congress from certifying President Joe Biden’s electoral victory.

Defense attorneys argued that the four men — Ethan Nordean, Joseph Biggs, Zachary Rehl, and Charles Donohoe — are charged with conduct that is protected by the First Amendment right to free speech, but US District Judge Timothy Kelly dismissed their arguments on Tuesday.

According to Kelly, the defendants had a variety of nonviolent ways to express their views on the 2020 presidential election.

In his 43-page ruling, Kelly wrote, “Defendants are not charged with anything like burning flags, wearing black armbands, or participating in mere sit-ins or protests,” as they argue.

“Moreover, even if the charged conduct was expressive in nature, it was stripped of any First Amendment protection it might have had.”

In March, Nordean, Biggs, Rehl, and Donohoe were charged with conspiracy and obstructing an official proceeding.

All four of them are still in custody, awaiting a trial in May.

Kelly disagreed with defense lawyers who claimed that the obstruction charge did not apply to their clients’ cases because Congress’ certification of the Electoral College vote was not an “official proceeding.”

A federal judge in the District of Columbia upheld prosecutors’ use of the same obstruction charge against two riot defendants in a separate case earlier this month.

The case against Nordean, Biggs, Rehl, and Donohoe is at the center of the Justice Department’s large-scale investigation into the Jan.

Insurgency number six.

Federal authorities have identified more than three dozen people charged in the Capitol siege as Proud Boys leaders, members, or associates, including at least 16 people charged with conspiracy.

A New York man pleaded guilty last Wednesday to storming the US Capitol with fellow Proud Boys members.

Matthew Greene is the first member of the Proud Boys to publicly admit to conspiring with others to prevent the Electoral College vote from being certified by Congress.

He agreed to work with law enforcement.

Other members of extremist groups, including more than 20 people linked to the anti-government Oath, have been charged with conspiring to carry out coordinated attacks on the Capitol…

Latest News from Infosurhoy