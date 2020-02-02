Purpose of Egypt’s Great Pyramid ‘uncovered’ by mysterious lost structures

An ancient Egyt expert may have uncovered why the Great Pyramid of Giza was built and what its purpose was, perhaps answering a mystery that has stretched back hundreds of years

The two “lost pyramids” of Lake Moeris may prove the Great Pyramid of Giza was built to be a giant water pump and not a tombs, an ancient history expert has claimed.

For years, historians and Egyptologists have debated what the purpose of ancient Egypt’s Great Pyramid was – particularly given the extraordinary architectural feat in building such a structure so long ago.

But ancient civilisations expert Matthew Sibson believes that Greek historian Herodotus’ little known account of two pyramids in Lake Moeris could hold the key.

During Herodotus’ brief visit to Egypt in 490BCE, the ruler documented tales he was told by locals of two huge structures submerged in a man-made lake.

The historian said the work by Herodotus is the only account of the now lost and mythical pyramids of Lake Moeris, in Cairo.

In Matthew’s recent video on the Ancient Architects YouTube channel, he explains: “Herodotus states that the lake itself is 50 fathoms deep which is approximately 300 feet.

“The pyramids, he records were central in the lake and were one hundred furlongs or six hundred feet high, with half of them submerged in the water.

Over the years, Matthew’s work has shared a strong theory that the pyramids are associated with water.

“These examples seem to totally back up my claims,” the historian adds.

“If the description by Herodotus is correct, the fact that two of Egypt’s largest pyramids were built inside of Egypt’s largest lake, should be telling us something about their purpose.”

Matthew believes the two pyramids could not have been tombs as they were submerged which would have posed an issue for any internal chambers.

He adds: “They were flooded in the time of Herodotus so it would have been a flood risk in more ancient times when the lake was possibly even deeper.

“Apart from the Great Pyramid, the so-called burial chambers for just about every other pyramids were reached by descending into the structure.

“Which means that if the burial chamber in the Lake Moeris Pyramids followed this general trend, they may well have been flooded for six months of every year which is certainly peculiar.”

If the two pyramids were built as tombs and their internal layouts matched the Great Pyramid’s with ascending passageways – like the one that leads into the King’s Chamber – it would have been too submerged to get into.

Matthew said that many believe Lake Moeris fed the Giza Plateau with water which was gathered by the Great Pyramid – meaning its true purpose could have been as an ancient water pump and not a burial tomb.

But inside the structure’s perimeter wall there was a well shaft that filled the area between the pyramid and the wall with water.

He added: “This water could not have come from the Nile as the river is lower than the Giza Plateau but Lake Moeris is higher than Giza and many researchers strongly believe the lake is Giza’s water source.

“But to reach there at a distance of 80 kilometres surely a pump would be needed.”