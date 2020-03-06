Pussycat Dolls: Parents outraged by ‘strip show’ performance on Sunrise

Parents were left outraged on Friday morning after a raunchy live performance by The Pussycat Dolls on Channel Seven breakfast show Sunrise.

Nicole Scherzinger, Kimberly Wyatt, Ashley Roberts, Jessica Sutta and Carmit Bachar sang their biggest hits in Sydney’s Martin Place while dressed in latex outfits and fishnet stockings.

In scathing comments left on Sunrise’s Facebook page, viewers compared the performance to a ‘strip show’ and said they were struggling to explain it to their children.

‘I am sorry but not much dancing, to me it was more about sex,’ one mother wrote. ‘l think they are all too old for this. Not impressed, especially for a family show.’

Several viewers claimed the performance was not appropriate for 8am, with one writing: ‘Why were they chosen to be on this family-friendly show?

‘Weird choice. Uncomfortable explaining to kids why a singing strip show is on… because that’s what every little girl should aspire to.’

One concerned parent said the American burlesque group, whose members range from 37 to 45, weren’t empowering women with their risqué routines.

‘I don’t think dressing like a stripper is all that empowering,’ they wrote. ‘Becoming a doctor, lawyer or CEO is empowering.’

Some viewers slammed the group’s talent, claiming they weren’t good performers and wouldn’t last five minutes on one of Australia’s talent shows.

‘Was that a joke? The dance moves were at best pathetic. They would not have made it past the auditions for Australia’s Got Talent,’ one snapped.

‘Hang up the stockings and corsets, girls, it isn’t working for you anymore.’

A similar comment read: ‘They were crap before, nothing has changed.’

One critic accused them of lip syncing, writing: ‘I liked the bit where the vocals were going but they were wrapped around the chairs and not moving their mouths.’

But it wasn’t all negative, as many Pussycat Dolls fans praised the girl group for their thrilling performance.

‘What an awesome performance,’ one supporter wrote. ‘Great job!’

Another commented: ‘Loved it! And was awesome seeing older people [in the audience], both men and women, instead of young crying teenagers.’

‘Lovely ladies, ageing well,’ a third fan wrote.

Daily Mail Australia has contacted Channel Seven for comment.

This isn’t the first time The Pussycat Dolls have been slammed for pushing the envelope on stage.

Their recent performance on Britain’s Saturday Night Takeaway received dozens of viewer complaints in February.

Ashley Roberts, 38, defended the group at the time, telling The Sun: ‘We are wearing costumes. And they are sassy and fierce.

‘We are owning our femininity and celebrating ourselves as women.’

The band had also received hundreds of complaints for their comeback performance on The X Factor UK in late November.

The Pussycat Dolls are currently Down Under promoting their latest single, React.

The song, which is the group’s first new release in a decade, has been praised by critics but has so far failed to achieve chart success.

Speaking of the band’s long-awaited return on Sunrise, lead singer Nicole Scherzinger said: ‘Actually, this has been in the works for a few years.

‘But we wanted to make sure that it was divine timing and that it worked out with everyone’s schedules and where we are in our lives right now.’

Kimberly Wyatt, who welcomed her third child in October, also spoke about getting back in shape for the reunion.

‘It was the challenge of a lifetime!’ she said. ‘But I trained through my whole pregnancy. My husband has been so supportive, he’s a Pilates coach.’

Kimberly added that her background in ballet had helped her spring back so quickly.

The Pussycat Dolls will kick off their world comeback tour in Dublin in April.