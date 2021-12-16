Put an end to the hunt: a herd of zebras that had been on the loose in Maryland for months has been found.

MARYLAND’S UPPER MARLBORO

— Two zebras who had been on the loose since escaping a Maryland farm four months ago have been apprehended.

Although Prince George’s County Animal Services and the United States Department of Agriculture were not involved in the capture, The Washington Post reported that the animals were returned to their herd last week.

The two zebras escaped from an Upper Marlboro farm in late August, where officials estimate there are about 40 zebras.

Residents in the area shared sightings of the free-roaming couple on social media, and even Washington’s Delegate Eleanor Holmes Norton commented on the incident.

The duo was originally a trio, but one of the members was caught in an illegal snare trap on a neighboring property and died shortly after the breakout.

After another zebra was found dead inside the farm’s enclosure, the county filed animal cruelty charges against owner Jerry Holly in October.

Holly is accused of causing “unnecessary suffering or pain to a zebra,” as well as failing to provide “nutritious food in sufficient quantity” and “proper shelter” to the herd.

On Tuesday, attorney Steven B Vinick wrote to The Post, saying that his client “has been and continues to be a respected businessman in Prince George’s County, and he looks forward to being able to show in court that none of the charges pending against him have any merit whatsoever.”

The zebras escaped “during the unloading process,” according to USDA inspectors. The herd was moved to Maryland from Florida over the summer, according to County Animal Services Chief Rodney Taylor.

For weeks, Prince George’s officials worked with the zoo’s keepers, attempting to entice the fugitives into a corral with food and other zebras.

“Well, Well, Well they got us,” said a zebras parody account on Twitter on Tuesday.

We had a great time, and it’s all because we were outside.”

Dunkin’ Donuts plans to open a new location in Cumberland County.

Cool Spaces: Historic Victorian home in Williamsport’s Millionaire’s Row