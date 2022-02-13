Putin accuses Biden of spreading “false information” about the invasion of Ukraine.

Putin accuses Biden of disseminating “false information” about the invasion of Ukraine.

According to the Kremlin, Russian President Vladimir Putin told his US counterpart that he does not understand why the US president “knowingly gave false information on the invasion of Ukraine.”

Yury Ushakov, the president’s foreign policy adviser, told reporters that Putin and Biden had a “balanced” and “business-oriented” conversation over the phone.

“Today’s meeting took place amid unprecedented hysteria that Russia will unquestionably launch an attack on Ukraine in the near future,” Ushakov said.

He claimed that the allegations that Russia would attack Ukraine had been made in a “coordinated” manner.

“The Americans are artificially inflating the hysteria surrounding the so-called planned invasion of Russia, even revealing the invasion’s dates,” the adviser said. “At the same time, they are bolstering Ukraine’s muscles with their allies, providing financial resources to strengthen the Ukrainian army and increasing the number of military trainers sent to Ukraine.”

“The alleged invasion creates preconditions for possible provocative actions by Ukrainian armed forces,” he said.

“This is how we assess the situation,” says the narrator.

Using Biden’s words, he claimed that despite their rivalry, the US president told Putin that Washington and Moscow “must do their best to support world stability and security.”

“Biden emphasized that everything should be done to avoid the worst-case scenario in the context of the Ukraine issue,” he said.

He cited Biden’s statement that he prefers diplomacy.

“Putin pointed out that Western countries’ armament of Ukraine is dangerous,” the adviser said, adding that Russia will take Biden’s thoughts into account.

Provocative actions by Ukrainian military forces in Donbas and Crimea are encouraged by Western countries.”

– A tense relationship exists between Ukraine and Russia.

Since 2014, when Russia annexed the Crimean Peninsula, hostilities in the eastern Donbas region have erupted.

Thousands of Russian troops have gathered near Ukraine’s borders, raising fears that the country is planning a new military offensive against the former Soviet republic.

The United States and its allies have warned that an attack is imminent and have threatened Russia with “severe consequences.”

Moscow, on the other hand, has denied it.

