Putin, Aliyev discuss ceasefire control in Nagorno-Karabakh

MOSCOW, Jan. 30 (Xinhua) — Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev on Saturday discussed over phone the ongoing efforts to secure the Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire, the Kremlin said.

The two sides welcomed the launch of the joint Russian-Turkish center “for monitoring the ceasefire and any military activities in the conflict zone,” it said in a statement.

The presidents expressed hope that the center’s efforts will contribute to the further stabilization of the situation around Nagorno-Karabakh and the proper observance of the agreement reached by the presidents of Azerbaijan and Russia and the prime minister of Armenia in November 2020.

“The two leaders also discussed some issues of Russian-Azerbaijani bilateral cooperation,” it added. Enditem