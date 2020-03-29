Putin and women: the macho that came from the cold

“You are charming, beautiful and feminine”. In his message sent on March 8 on International Women’s Day, Vladimir Putin simplified the task. He resumed the content of his 2019 speech. However, he changed a qualifier by replacing “brilliant” with “feminine”. He also refrained from any public appearance.

Last year, he had attempted a seduction operation. Trotting on a brown stallion in the middle of policewomen spurring their white mounts, the head of the Kremlin had first struggled to control his canasson engaged in a m …