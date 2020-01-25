Putin appoints former government officials to new posts

MOSCOW, Jan. 24 (Xinhua) — Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday signed decrees giving jobs in his administration to members of the former government.

Former Economic Development Minister Maxim Oreshkin and former Culture Minister Vladimir Medinsky were appointed as presidential aides, while former Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Kozak became a deputy head of administration.

Putin increased the number of deputy heads of administration to three from the previous two by a separate decree.

The former government, headed by Dmitry Medvedev, resigned on Jan. 15.

Putin signed a decree to appoint the former head of the Russian Federal Tax Service Mikhail Mishustin as the new prime minister, one day after the resignation of the previous government.

Sergei Lavrov has retained his post of the Russian foreign minister.

The ministers who have also retained their former posts included Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev, Energy Minister Alexander Novak, and Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov.

Anton Siluanov, resigning as the first deputy prime minister, was appointed as the finance minister.

Konstantin Chuichenko was appointed as the justice minister, and no longer serves as the deputy prime minister and the chief of staff of the government.

Mishustin on Tuesday signed an order appointing former Labor Minister Maxim Topilin as the head of the Russian Pension Fund, and on Wednesday appointed former Health Minister Veronika Skvortsova as the head of the Federal Medical-Biological Agency.