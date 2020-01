Putin appoints former gov’t officials into presidential administration

MOSCOW, Jan. 24 (Xinhua) — Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday signed decrees giving jobs in his administration to members of the former government.

Former Economic Development Minister Maxim Oreshkin and former Culture Minister Vladimir Medinsky were appointed as presidential aides, while former Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Kozak became a deputy head of administration.

Putin increased the number of deputy heads of administration to three from the previous two by a separate decree.

The former government, headed by Dmitry Medvedev, resigned on Jan. 15.