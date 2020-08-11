Putin congratulates Lukashenko on re-election as Belarusian president

MOSCOW, Aug. 10 (Xinhua) — Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday congratulated Alexander Lukashenko on his re-election as Belarusian president.

“I hope that your state activities will contribute to the further development of mutually beneficial Russian-Belarusian relations in all areas,” Putin said in a congratulatory message to Lukashenko, published on the Kremlin website.

Putin hopes that Russia-Belarus cooperation will deepen in the framework of the Union State, that integration processes within the Eurasian Economic Union and the Commonwealth of Independent States will intensify, and that military-political ties in the Collective Security Treaty Organization will strengthen.

“This undoubtedly meets the fundamental interests of the fraternal peoples of Russia and Belarus,” Putin said.

Preliminary results on Monday showed that incumbent President Lukashenko won a sixth term by garnering 80.23 percent of the ballots. Enditem