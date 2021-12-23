Putin denies that Russia is to blame for Europe’s gas crisis.

According to Russian President Vladimir Putin, Russia is the only country increasing gas deliveries to Europe.

MOSCOW, RUSSIA

Russia’s president denied on Thursday that his country is inciting a European gas crisis.

Vladimir Putin said allegations against Russian gas company Gazprom are “lies” and “an attempt to turn everything upside down” at an annual news conference in Moscow.

Cold weather, under-injection to underground gas storages, non-operation of wind turbines, and other factors, according to the president, caused a spike in gas prices.

Putin claimed that Russia is the only country increasing gas deliveries to Europe, noting that the country has transited an additional 5.6 billion cubic meters of gas to Germany and 4.4 billion cubic meters to Italy.

Meanwhile, he claims, US energy companies have abandoned the European market for “premium markets” in Latin America and Asia, where gas prices are significantly higher.

Putin explained why Gazprom has not reserved transit capacity through the Yamal-Europe pipeline by claiming that German and French companies had not placed purchase orders, and thus there was no commercial reason to transport gas that no one would buy.

Putin also claimed that Germany is pumping fuel to Poland and, most likely, Ukraine through the Yamal-Europe pipeline, making it impossible to use the pipeline for transition because it cannot be used in both directions at the same time.