Putin inflames invasion fears by staging massive live-fire tank drills near the Ukraine border with 1,000 troops.

Putin inflames invasion fears by staging massive live-fire tank drills on the Ukraine border with 1,000 troops.

RUSSIA has staged massive live-firing drills with over 1,000 tanks near its Ukrainian border.

Vladimir Putin’s latest show of strength comes at a time of high tension between Moscow and the West, with fears that the Kremlin is planning an invasion of its neighbor.

The most recent ground battle drills took place about 30 miles from the pro-Moscow rebel-controlled Luhansk region of Ukraine.

Soldiers from Russia’s southern military district fire high-powered weapons at the Kadamovsky firing range in the Rostov region, as seen in video and photographs.

In a phone call with Putin on Monday, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson expressed his “deep concern” about Russia’s military buildup near Ukraine, and warned that if the country is invaded, “serious consequences” will follow.

Soldiers practiced firefighting in the field with a variety of high-powered weapons, including automatic grenade launchers, according to Russian defense ministry-run TV Zvezda.

According to the Russians, more than 100 crews of BMP-3 infantry fighting vehicles with 100mm guns practiced live firing from short stops and in motion at distances of up to 1,000 meters.

Using AK-74M assault rifles and grenade launchers, motorised riflemen completed shooting exercises.

“They had mastered the art of camouflaging shooting positions,” they said.

Meanwhile, Russia’s deputy foreign minister, Sergei Ryabkov, has stated that if Nato allows Ukraine to join the military alliance, Moscow will respond with military force.

His remarks are the first indication of military action since Russia deployed nearly 90,000 troops to the Ukrainian border.

“If there is no progress toward a political, diplomatic solution to this problem, our response will be military and military-technical,” he told the Russian state news agency RIA Novosti.

“There is going to be a fight.”

Nato as an alliance is viewed with skepticism.

“We’re not playing these games any longer, and we don’t believe Nato’s assurances.”

Ryabkov also threatened to deploy intermediate-range nuclear missiles in Europe, which were last deployed in large numbers in the early 1980s during the Cold War by both sides.

The rockets brought European cities much closer to striking range when they were first deployed, adding an even more terrifying dimension to the nuclear arms race.

However, under the terms of a historic treaty signed by Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev and US President Ronald Reagan, the two countries destroyed nearly 2,700 of them.

After years of alleged violations centered on Russia’s development of a ground-launched cruise missile, the United States withdrew from the agreement in 2019.

Ukraine was allied with Russia as part of the Soviet Union until the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991, when it declared independence.

Both countries remained inextricably linked, but Ukraine began to distance itself over time…

