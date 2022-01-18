Putin is amassing troops and enjoying the sight of a weak President Biden, so war is becoming increasingly likely.

Putin is amassing troops and relishing the sight of a weak President Biden, so war is becoming increasingly likely.

ARE WE GETTING READY FOR WAR WITH RUSSIA?

It’s still a long shot.

Not least because of historical reasons dating back to the Cold War.

That is, nuclear-armed states dislike going to war with one another.

However, two events in recent weeks have increased the likelihood of a conflict.

The first is that Russian troops and other military equipment have been amassing on Russia’s side of the Ukrainian border.

Vladimir Putin, the world’s longest-serving dictator, did the same thing seven years ago with Crimea.

Putin sent his thugs in and took a piece of land he had always considered his in 2014, taking advantage of a weak Democratic President in Washington in the form of Barack Obama.

He did the same thing in 2008, when he instigated a war with Georgia and seized Abkhazia and South Ossetia.

Putin has taken what he believes to be his every time, and the rest of the world has done nothing to stop him.

Putin took notice of this lesson.

Because the truth is that Putin has never recovered from the Soviet Union’s demise, and the former KGB man shares radical jihadists’ worldview.

If something once belonged to “him,” he believes it will always belong to him.

And the only way to regain his pride is to reclaim what he believes is his.

With the same justification every time.

Putin claims that the West, particularly Nato countries, is attempting to take what is rightfully his.

He accuses NATO of being expansionist and attempting to encircle Russia.

This lie is supported by a large number of misinformed voices in the West.

Ignoring the fact that after the Soviet Union fell apart, former Soviet states turned their gaze westward.

It wasn’t that Nato went out recruiting on purpose; rather, former Soviet bloc countries feared the Kremlin and sought a new protector.

Putin’s pretense of otherwise is not only self-pitying, but also a simple lie.

Putin acts as if NATO is encircling him.

In fact, as our Defense Secretary Ben Wallace pointed out this week, Nato countries only “encircle” 6% of Russia’s borders.

It’s amusing to see Putin, the strongman, act as if he’s “encircled” in such a situation.

Of course, his massing of troops on Ukraine’s borders is not motivated by genuine fear.

It’s part of a desire to bolster his domestic position by reclaiming what he believes is rightfully his.

And he’s doing it right now because he’s doing the math (as he did in 2008…

