Putin is attempting to frighten the US by threatening to build military bases in Cuba, but an expert claims he will not deploy nuclear weapons there.

VLADIMIR Putin wants to scare the US with his “bully boy” threats to establish military bases in Cuba, but an expert claims he will not put nuclear weapons on America’s doorstep.

Sergei Ryabkov, Russia’s hawkish foreign minister, has threatened to deploy troops in Latin America if security talks with the West fail to meet Moscow’s demands.

“It depends on the steps taken by our American counterparts,” the politician said, when asked about a possible military deployment.

The threat came after Russia failed to persuade the West to prevent Ukraine from joining Nato, effectively halting Europe’s decades-long expansion.

As tensions between the US and Russia over the Ukraine crisis continue to simmer, Moscow branded the outcome of East-West talks as “disappointing.”

“Throwing military infrastructure in Cuba is just Putin’s childish attempt to poke the Americans in the eye,” Taras Kuzio, a research fellow at the Henry Jackson Society and a Ukrainian political expert, told The Sun.

“It’s Moscow’s way of acting immature, and they’re stomping their feet because they didn’t get their way.”

They issued ultimatums, which only served to unite the Western world.

“Putin is enraged that the talks have stalled.”

It’s his way of saying, ‘I’ll prove it to you.’

“He has a lot of rage inside him about how he thinks the West treated Russia after the Soviet Union fell apart in the 1990s, and that rage keeps exploding.”

If the US does not reduce its “activity” on Moscow’s doorstep, Ryabkov said he could “neither confirm nor exclude” Russia sending military assets to Latin America.

The “bully-boy bluffing,” according to Kuzio, isn’t a “big deal,” but the situation could worsen if Moscow places nukes in America’s backyard.

“I mean, if we go back to 1962 and Russia placed nuclear weapons in Cuba, that’s a big deal,” he said, “but I don’t think Moscow will be that stupid.”

The 1962 crisis brought the world the closest it has ever been to nuclear war.

If Russia follows through on its threat, the expert believes missile systems and military bases could be deployed on the Caribbean island.

“I don’t think it will be a major operation because it would be very expensive,” he added.

The distance between Cuba and Russia is too great.

“They could provide some high-tech Russian equipment to the Cubans.”

And if those missiles were to hit US soil, there would be a lot of angry American politicians.”

Tensions between the United States and Russia appear to be rising, with diplomats warning that Europe is the closest it’s ever been to armed conflict.

