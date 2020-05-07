Putin listens to proposals from ministers and governors to ease confinement

The current restrictions imposed on April 28 by President Vladimir Putin in the fight against the coronavirus end on May 11. He himself said then that a gradual lack of confinement would occur from May 12, if the epidemiological situation allows it. He urged the Government and local officials to present their proposals for a de-escalation plan and they did so by videoconference this Wednesday. Putin listened to them, but he will still have to make decisions on whether the days of May from next Monday will continue to be non-working days as they have been since the end of March.

During the videoconference, the director of the Rospotrebnadzor control body, Anna Popova, assured that they plan to eliminate the restrictions in three stages. In the first one you will be able to walk with the children, play sports and some small shops with commercial services will open. In the second, larger shopping centers will open, but with limited access if there is too much influx, and the walks will be extended to larger family groups, keeping due social distance.

In the last stage it will return almost to normality with the reopening of schools, cultural establishments, restaurants, hotels and all kinds of shops and services. At that time the industry will operate at full capacity. But it will probably be necessary to continue wearing masks and observing a certain distance. What Popova did not explain is with what specific calendar all this will be done. I point out that the restrictions will be lifted as the number of infections decreases, massive tests continue, and a sufficient number of beds are kept available in health centers. In any case, the head of the Rospotrebnadzor stressed that the criterion of transit from one stage to another will be established by regional and municipal leaders in coordination with the Government of the country.

Putin made it clear in his speeches that “the spread of the coronavirus in the territorial entities of Russia develops differently and in some regions it is logical to tighten the restrictions. and not in others ». In his words, “the slightest miscalculation will have its price on the lives and health of our citizens.” Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobianin said mandatory confinement will continue in the city after May 11, although industrial activity and housing construction are likely to resume.

And it is that the Russian capital is the Russian territory most affected by the pandemic with almost 86,000 infected with Covid-19, more than half of the total in Russia, and 866 deaths. In the country as a whole there are already around 166,000 infections since the beginning of the epidemic, which places Russia in seventh place on the world list of countries affected by the coronavirus. However, in number of deceased it ranks 18th with 1,537 deaths.

Today, a new contagion of coronavirus was reported within the Russian Executive, that of the Minister of Culture, Olga Liubímova. It is the third member of the Government who falls ill with Covid-19, in addition to Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, who Putin said to the participants in the telematic meeting, “is doing well”, and that of Housing, Vladimir Yákushev. .