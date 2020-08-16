Putin, Lukashenko discuss situation in Belarus

MOSCOW, Aug. 15 (Xinhua) — Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko discussed the current situation in Belarus in the light of the presidential election and subsequent nationwide protests during a phone call Saturday.

“Lukashenko informed Putin about the developments following the presidential election in Belarus. Both sides expressed confidence that all existing problems will be settled soon,” the Kremlin said in a statement.

The main thing is to prevent destructive forces from using these problems to cause damage to the mutually beneficial relations of the two countries within the Union State, it said.

In connection with the return to Russia of 32 people who were previously detained in Belarus, a positive assessment was given to creating close cooperation between the relevant agencies involved, it added.

According to the statement, the two sides also agreed on further regular contact at various levels and reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening allied relations.