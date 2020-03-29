Putin, Macron hold telephone talk ahead of G20 summit

MOSCOW

Russian President Vladimir Putin talked Thursday about fighting the coronavirus with French leader Emmanuel Macron, according to the Kremlin.

“Vladimir Putin and Emmanuel Macron informed each other about the measures introduced in Russia and France to counter the spread of the coronavirus infection and minimize the negative socio-economic consequences,” it said in a statement. “They confirmed their intention to further coordinate the return of citizens of the two countries to their homeland, as well as to ensure conditions for the transportation of medical supplies and equipment.”

There may be possible cooperation at the UN Security Council to stem the virus known as COVID-19, it said.

Also discussed was the situation in Syria and Libya.

COVID-19 emerged in Wuhan, China in December and has spread to at least 175 countries and territories.

The number of confirmed cases worldwide nears 500,000, while the death toll is stands at 21,100, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University’s Coronavirus Resource Center in the U.S.