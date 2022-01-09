Putin meets with CSTO leaders to discuss the situation in Kazakhstan.

Putin discusses Kazakhstan’s situation with CSTO leaders.

Days of deadly protests in Kazakhstan have been sparked by a rise in fuel prices.

MOSCOW (Sputnik)

In phone conversations with leaders of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed recent developments in Kazakhstan, the Kremlin said on Friday.

“President Putin spoke with the leaders of CSTO member states by phone yesterday and today.

“Sadyr Zhaparov, the President of Kyrgyzstan, Alexander Lukashenko, the President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, the President of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, and the Prime Minister of Armenia (Nikol Pashinyan) were all in attendance,” spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters in Moscow.

Putin, he added, has spoken with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev several times recently.

According to the spokesman, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoygu has also been updating Putin on the progress of the CSTO peacekeeping forces’ transfer to Kazakhstan and the completion of assigned tasks.

Days of deadly protests in Kazakhstan have been sparked by a fuel price hike.

Demonstrations began in January in the oil-rich Mangystau region.

2 quickly spread to other parts of the country, including Almaty, the country’s commercial center and former capital, where tens of thousands took to the streets.

From January to February, Tokayev declared a state of emergency in Almaty and Mangystau.

5-19 before bringing it to the rest of the country.

His cabinet also resigned this week, and the government imposed 180-day price controls on liquefied petroleum gas, gasoline, diesel, and basic food products.

Tokayev claims that the government has been successful in restoring order to the country.

In a statement, he blamed the violence on foreign-trained “terrorists,” saying security forces had been ordered “to fire without warning to kill the terrorists.”

He said the CSTO’s peacekeeping troops would be in Kazakhstan for “a limited time to fulfill the function of protecting and guarding strategic places.”

The CSTO is a military alliance between Russia and six former Soviet republics.