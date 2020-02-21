Putin orders Russian information security to be protected

MOSCOW, Feb. 20 (Xinhua) — Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday instructed the Federal Security Service (FSB) to strengthen its fight against terror and protect the country’s information security.

Russia faces increasing threats in the field of information security, Putin said at a meeting with senior FSB officials, according to an official transcript.

A number of countries have already created special centers for cyber attacks and the power of information weapons will increase with the rapid development of digital technology, Putin said.

The FSB should beef up its work to protect the interests of Russia in this area, he said.

Particular attention should be paid to safeguarding computer systems of government apparatuses, state electronic services, telecom operators, banks and large companies, Putin said.

The president demanded efforts to increase the capabilities of detecting, preventing and eliminating the consequences of computer attacks.

Putin also stressed the importance of Russia’s developing cooperation with other countries and international organizations in the field of information security.