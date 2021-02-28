Putin, Pashinyan discuss situation in Armenia over phone

MOSCOW, Feb. 25 (Xinhua) — Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the situation in Armenia in a telephone conversation with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Thursday, the Kremlin said.

“Putin spoke in support of maintaining peace and order in Armenia and resolving the situation in a lawful manner,” it said in a statement.

Putin urged all parties to exercise restraint, it added.

Pashinyan on Thursday sacked the country’s Chief of the General Staff Onik Gasparyan, accusing him of attempting a military coup.

Earlier on Thursday, Gasparyan, his deputies and dozens of top military commanders had signed a statement, demanding Pashinyan and his cabinet resign, the local Armenpress reported. Enditem