Putin, Pashinyan review Nagorno-Karabakh armistice

MOSCOW, Feb. 17 (Xinhua) — Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the implementation of the Nagorno-Karabakh truce in a telephone conversation with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan Wednesday.

The leaders covered practicalities in relation to the implementation of the Nagorno-Karabakh peace deal and discussed the agreements reached during a trilateral summit in Moscow on Jan. 11, 2021, the Kremlin said in a statement.

Key issues of Russian-Armenian bilateral cooperation were also covered.

Putin, Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev met in Moscow on Jan. 11, where the leaders agreed to take joint measures aimed at unblocking all economic and transport connections in the Nagorno-Karabakh region with the aid of a trilateral working group. Enditem