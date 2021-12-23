Putin reveals a terrifying new partnership with China to develop space weapons that “could plunge the West into the DARK AGES.”

VLADIMIR Putin has announced a new partnership with China to develop space weapons capable of wreaking havoc on the West if its satellites are targeted.

The Russian strongman leader said the partnership was “strategic” at his annual news conference, despite growing tensions with NATO.

Russian and Chinese space weapons could “unleash havoc” in a satellite attack, as Sun Online previously reported.

An orbital onslaught is thought to have the potential to close hospitals, crash the economy, disrupt communications, and cause widespread blackouts.

“We cooperate with China in the area of security,” Putin said today at a press conference.

“To a large extent, China’s armed forces are equipped with the most advanced weapon systems.

“We’re even working on some high-tech weapons.”

We’re working in the space and aircraft industries.”

The revelation of the Russian-Chinese alliance comes as fears mount that Putin is planning an invasion of his neighbor in 2022, with more than 175,000 Russian troops reportedly stationed on the border.

Despite the massive build-up of forces, he insisted that a war with Ukraine was not something he wanted.

“We have made it clear and precise to them that any further NATO expansion eastward is unacceptable,” he said.

Last week, Moscow submitted draft security documents demanding that Ukraine and other former Soviet republics be denied NATO membership and that the alliance’s military deployments in Central and Eastern Europe be scaled back.

“Are we the ones stationing missiles near the US border?” Putin asked.

“No, it was the Americans who arrived at our house with missiles.

“They’ve already arrived at our front door.”

Is there some unreasonable demand that no offensive systems be installed near our home?

“What would the Americans think if we went to the border between Canada and the United States, or between Mexico and the United States, and simply deployed our own missiles there?”

Since 2014, Russia and Ukraine have been at odds.

Ukraine was allied with Russia as part of the Soviet Union until the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991, after which it declared independence.

Both countries remained closely linked, but Ukraine began to pull away, seeking closer ties with the West.

The open conflict was sparked by the 2014 Ukrainian Revolution, when a popular uprising deposed Viktor Yanukovych’s pro-Russian government.

Vladimir Putin’s forces retaliated by annexing Crimea from Ukraine, a move that drew widespread condemnation from the West.

When pro-Russian separatists in Eastern Ukraine took up arms against the government, the conflict spiraled out of control.

Russia has backed separatist forces in Donetsk that have formed breakaway republics…

