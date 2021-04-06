Putin signs bill allowing him 2 more presidential terms

MOSCOW

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday signed into law a bill, allowing him to hold the presidential office for two more terms.

The bill also sets additional requirements for presidential nominees – only a Russian citizen above 35 who has permanently resided in Russia for at least 25 years, and never had citizenship or a residence permit of another state can be nominated for the presidential office.

This provision does not apply to Russians who “previously had the citizenship of a state that was adopted or part of which was adopted in the Russian Federation under the federal constitutional law.”

Last year, Russia held a vote on constitutional amendments. Currently, Russian lawmakers are making the existing legislation in line with the new version of the constitution.