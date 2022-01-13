Putin speaks with the presidents of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan about the situation in Kazakhstan.

Putin meets with the presidents of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan to discuss the situation in Kazakhstan.

Leaders discuss withdrawing collective peacekeepers from the Central Asian country in stages.

MOSCOW, RUSSIA

The Russian president met with his Kazakh and Uzbek counterparts on Thursday to discuss the situation in Kazakhstan and the gradual withdrawal of peacekeepers, according to the Kremlin.

Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev briefed Russian President Vladimir Putin on measures to restore order in Kazakhstan, as well as the effectiveness of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) peacekeeping force, according to a statement.

“He (Tokayev) thanked the Russian Federation, Kazakhstan’s strategic partner and ally in the CSTO, particularly for its assistance and support.”

In a separate phone call, Putin and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev discussed Kazakhstan’s stability and bilateral projects.

Both Putin and Mirziyoyev praised Kazakhstan’s “resolute and consistent actions,” as well as the CSTO’s “timely and effective assistance” in resolving the crisis.

The presidents also discussed the implementation of bilateral projects “in order to strengthen Russia’s strategic partnership and alliance with Uzbekistan.”

In the month of January,

2, Protests erupted in Kazakhstan over an increase in liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) prices in the city of Zhanaozen in Mangystau, which later devolved into clashes with the police, with the most violent incidents taking place in Kazakhstan’s former capital Almaty.

Tokayev requested assistance from the CSTO allies, and peacekeepers from Russia, Belarus, Armenia, and Tajikistan arrived quickly to assist Kazakh law enforcement in restoring order.