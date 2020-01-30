Putin to discuss release of U.S.-Israeli woman jailed…

MOSCOW, Jan 22 – Russian President Vladimir Putin will discuss the release of U.S.-Israeli citizen Naama Issachar during a visit to Israel on Thursday with her mother and Israel’s prime minister, Kremlin foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters on Wednesday.

Issachar was sentenced by a Russian court to seven and a half years in jail for drug offences in October.

“Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu repeatedly asked about her release and (Israeli President Reuven) Rivlin sent a letter. This humanitarian aspect of the issue will be discussed at the meeting,” Ushakov said.

He also said that Putin may briefly meet U.S. Vice President Mike Pence and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on the sidelines of a Holocaust memorial event on Thursday. (Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova; Editing by Alison Williams)