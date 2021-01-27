Putin warns of possible military conflicts as some countries seek scapegoats

MOSCOW, Jan. 27 (Xinhua) — Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that the international community is facing higher risks of military conflicts as some countries may seek scapegoats for their problems.

“Unresolved and growing internal socio-economic problems can push people to look for someone to blame for all the troubles,” Putin said in a speech at the World Economic Forum virtual event of the Davos Agenda.

Trade barriers, sanctions, and other restrictions are being used to pressure countries that do not agree to be “obedient,” he said.

Such a so-called game without rules is increasing the risks of unilateral use of military force, which is deeply worrisome, Putin said.

Nevertheless, the Russian leader called for a positive outlook into the future.

“It would be naive to propose some universal miraculous recipes for solving all the problems. But we all certainly need to try to work out common approaches, bring our positions as close as possible, and identify the sources that generate global tensions,” he said. Enditem