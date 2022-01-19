Putin’must not be allowed to rewrite’ rules, according to UK Prime Minister David Cameron.

Putin’must not be allowed to rewrite’ the rules, according to UK Prime Minister David Cameron.

Boris Johnson’s comments come a day after the United Kingdom announced that it is supplying Ukraine with light weapons and training in the midst of military tensions with Russia.

LONDON (Reuters) –

On Tuesday, British Prime Minister David Cameron said that Russian President Vladimir Putin “must not be allowed to rewrite the rules” of international relations.

Boris Johnson made his remarks at a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, according to his official spokesman.

In the face of a Russian disinformation campaign aimed at undermining its sovereign neighbor, Johnson said the UK is “doing everything possible to support the Ukrainian people.”

He went on to say, “The UK remains open to further talks with Russia.”

Putin “must not be allowed to rewrite the rules,” he added, adding that “as a free democracy, we must continue to be able to aspire to NATO membership.”

Johnson’s remark came a day after the UK’s Secretary of State for Defence, Ben Wallace, said the UK had provided Ukraine with light defensive weapon systems and military training in response to Russia’s military build-up on the Ukrainian border.

“A small infantry training team is deploying to assist the Ukrainian armed forces in becoming familiar with the defensive systems we are providing and ensuring they are able to use them as soon as possible,” a spokesman for Johnson said.

“Our training deployment in Ukraine, Operation Orbital, has a regular commitment of around 100 personnel, which varies depending on the type of training being conducted.”

Separately, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that “Russia and all NATO allies will attend a series of meetings in the NATO-Russia Council in the near future, to address our concerns, but also to listen to Russia’s concerns, and to try to find a way forward to prevent any military attack against Ukraine.”

As tensions have risen in recent weeks, Russia, Ukraine, and NATO have increased military drills, with Kyiv openly accusing Moscow of planning an invasion.

In February 2014, Russian forces entered the Crimean Peninsula, and the following month, Russian President Vladimir Putin formally divided the peninsula into two separate federal subjects of the Russian Federation.

Since 2014, more than 13,000 people have been killed in Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region in fighting between Ukrainian government forces and pro-Russian separatists, according to the UN.

Russia and Ukraine are at odds over a number of issues, including the region.