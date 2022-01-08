Pygmies in Cameroon were uprooted from the forests they had lived in for 5,000 years.

Pygmies from Cameroon were uprooted from their 5,000-year-old forests.

Pygmy communities have been displaced as a result of logging and forest destruction, and authorities have prohibited their entry into rainforests.

Cameroon’s capital, YAOUNDE

Thousands of acres of Central African rainforests that have been home to indigenous Pygmy people for 5,000 years are rapidly disappearing due to logging and mining.

Efforts to integrate the traditionally nomadic Pygmies, who are barred from forests designated as national parks, have so far failed.

The timber trade has forcibly uprooted thousands of Pygmies living in the rainforests of the Nomedjo region in southern Cameroon, close to the Congolese border.

‘Forests are off-limits.’

One Pygmy told the Anadolu Agency that authorities had forbidden them from entering the forests and that they had been unable to contact their relatives.

Tombombo Dieudonne, a Baka Pygmy, claimed that the government had ripped the forests apart with the help of timber companies.

“We’re from the woods.

They sentenced us to live on the side of the road.

When we were in the woods, we came across some excellent food.

We had 15 different types of honey, all of varying quality.”

“When they find us in the woods, they beat us.”

We are not permitted to enter Dja Park, which is directly adjacent to us.

On the other side, the Nki National Park is the same.

There are also some of our relatives who are suffering.

Forest officials use violence against them,” Dieudonne explained.

‘Corporations are destroying forests.’

After Cameroon gained independence, the timber trade was valued as a major source of income, accounting for roughly 20% of the country’s economy, according to Venant Messe, Coordinator of OKANI Association, which defends the rights of indigenous peoples living in the country’s forests.

“Every year, companies destroy hundreds of thousands of hectares of forestland in the Baka Pygmies’ home region,” Messe said.

Pygmies strive to preserve their hunting and gathering culture.

Messe stated that because the Pygmies are a hunter-gatherer society rather than an agricultural society, they would be unable to adapt to settled life.

Elenga Emile, a former resident of the forest, said he wants to live and raise his children in the areas where his ancestors once lived.

“Our lives are in jeopardy.”

