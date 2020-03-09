Pyongyang launches THREE ‘unidentified projectiles’ – South Korean military

North Korea has reportedly launched three projectiles towards the Sea of Japan, according to South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff. The type of missiles is so far unknown.

“Our military is monitoring the situation in case of additional launches and maintaining a readiness posture,” the JCS stated in a brief release, saying the launch came from the eastern town of Sondok in Hamgyong Province, but sharing no other details. According to Japan the projectiles did not reach it’s exclusive economic zone.

In the first North Korean ‘missile incident’ of 2020, just last week, Pyongyang had fired two ‘short-range projectiles’ off its eastern coast, in what turned out to be a drill of long-range artillery observed by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un personally.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!