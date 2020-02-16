Pyromaniac, 25, is jailed for nine years for burning another pensioner’s sofa 

A 25-year-old woman previously convicted of having sex with OAPs and setting their homes on fire has been imprisoned once again for arson.

Pyromaniac Laura Mallett visited the home of a ‘vulnerable’ 65-year-old acquaintance and asked him to supply her with alcohol, a court heard last week.

When the homeowner refused to drink with her and went upstairs, Mallett callously set fire to his sofa and fled the house – leaving him trapped inside.

Appearing at Sheffield Crown Court last Friday, Mallett was sentenced to nine years behind bars after admitting starting the blaze at an earlier hearing.

The court heard how the offence was carried out in Maltby near Rotherham, South Yorks, in the early hours of December 31, 2018.

At the time of the encounter the homeowner had a restraining order against Mallett after being subjected to an earlier assault and criminal damage.

Emergency services rushed to the scene after a passing off-duty police officer saw the house was ablaze.

After fleeing the property Mallett watched the fire from a nearby address as firefighters and neighbours rushed to help.

Fortunately, the victim was able to escape unscathed.

Mallett was arrested shortly afterwards and later charged with arson with intent to endanger life.

The defendant has previously been convicted for sleeping with men up to 40 years her senior and committing arson on their properties.

Speaking after the sentencing Detective Constable Paul McIntyre, of Rotherham CID said: ‘It’s important to recognise the background to this incident, where Mallett had essentially taken advantage of a very vulnerable man and had used him for money, alcohol and somewhere to stay.

‘At the time of this offence, the victim had a restraining order against her after being subject to an assault and criminal damage.

‘On the night of the fire, Mallett had enticed her way in to the property, but was quickly angered when the victim refused to have a drink with her.

‘Thanks to a passing police officer, and the fast and brave actions of neighbours, the victim was rescued from the property and brought to safety. He then spent two days in Rotherham Hospital suffering from smoke inhalation.

‘This was a terrifying ordeal for the victim and witnesses, and I am really pleased that Mallett’s been handed the sentence she deserves.’