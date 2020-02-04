Q&A chaos as new host Hamish Macdonald is forced to demand silence from audience

Hamish Macdonald battled to contain a noisy crowd during his debut as Q&A host on Monday night.

Liberal senator Jim Molan was laughed at and heckled by the audience for saying he was not convinced climate change was caused by humans.

Macdonald had to step twice to quieten the crowd so the 69-year-old former general could be heard.

The first episode of the year, filmed in Queanbeyan, focused on the bushfire crisis.

In a section on climate change, American panellist Michael Mann, director of the Earth System Science Center at Pennsylvania State University, said: ‘Climate change is real and human caused.’

‘It’s already leading to disastrous impacts here in Australia and around the rest of the world. And it will get much worse if we don’t act.’

Hamish MacDonald then asked Senator Molan if he agreed with the scientists.

The senator replied: ‘I accept the climate is changing. It has changed and it will change… and what it’s producing is hotter and drier weather and a hotter and drier country.’

Macdonald pressed him, saying: ‘What’s causing that?’

Senator Molan continued: ‘As to whether it is human-induced climate change is…’

At that point he was cut off by frustrated jeers and boos from the crowd.

Mr Molan hushed to crowd by saying: ‘Thank you, thank you’ before Macdonald helped him by shushing the audience.

He went on to say he respected ‘scientific opinion’ but ‘every day across my desk comes enough information for me to say that there are other opinions.’

Macdonald asked him to outline exactly what opinions he was referring to but Mr Molan repeatedly dodged the question.

‘I see so much that, I’m a very practical man, Hamish. I’m going to get out there and do things,’ he said.

In another attempt to dodge the question, he rambled: ‘The one thing that I agree with Michael is that climate change and our policies in relation to climate change are designed to mitigate the risk.

‘It’s very difficult to mitigate the risk. You can go back and look for the last 100 years how or why it started. If we can’t mitigate risk, then we’ve got to adapt. And that’s the key to what they’re doing. We are adapting.’

Macdonald pressed him again, saying: ‘You haven’t answered the question. You said you get information across your desk every day which leads you to doubt or be open-minded about the science.’

Mr Molan replied: ‘I am open minded’ before Macdonald said: ‘What is that information?’

‘It’s a range of information which goes,’ Mr Molan said before he was cut off by heckling.

Macdonald tried to tame the crowd, saying: ‘Sorry. Could we just respectfully listen to this question.

He then asked the senator once more to explain his position: ‘What is the evidence that you are relying on?’

Mr Molan replied: ‘I’m not relying on evidence, Hamish,’ prompting laughter from the crowd.

As the crowd laughed, Dr Mann said: ‘You said it. You said it.’

Dr Mann then put on an Australian accent and said: ‘Come on now, mate.’

Prompting a huge laugh from the audience, he added: ‘You should keep an open mind but not so open that your brain falls out.’

Later, the scientist said: ‘When it comes to human caused climate change, it is literally the consensus of the world’s scientists that it’s human caused… natural factors would be pushing us in the opposite direction.’

Molan was mocked online for being unable to explain why he doubted climate change was human caused.

Even Tasmania senator Jacqui Lambie piled in, writing: ‘Oh dear @JimMolan it’s gone from a car crash to a train wreck #qanda #ClimateEmergency.’

Macdonald received mostly positive reaction for the way he handled the situation on his debut show.

One Twitter user said he did a ‘remarkable job moderating an emotive edition of tonight’s #qanda on the ABC.

‘I predict this experienced and engaging journalist will bring a younger audience to the show while retaining the respect of regular watchers of this unequalled programming format.’

Another added: ‘The new faces at the ABC have done well! David Speers on his Insiders debut and Hamish Macdonald on a very emotional Q and A.’

Not everyone was impressed, however. One viewer wrote: ‘Macdonald is a hopeless moderator’.