Qantas announces HUGE change to the way it does business in the face of coronavirus outbreak

Qantas has made drastic cuts to flights due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Flight routes to London will be changed and eight of the airline’s 12 A380 aircraft will be grounded due to low demand.

Smaller planes will be used for flights and the frequency of travel will be reduced.

Qantas chief executive Alan Joyce – the richest CEO in Australia – has announced he will not take his $23.9million salary for the next three months, and salaries for the company’s executive management team will be cut by 30 per cent.

The biggest change is for flights from Sydney to London – from April 20, Qantas flights will travel to Perth instead of Singapore for stopovers.

The planned Brisbane to Chicago route – expected to begin in April – has been delayed to September.

Qantas flights from Brisbane and Melbourne to San Francisco have been suspended.

Mr Joyce said there had been a ‘sharp drop in bookings’ across all airlines due to the coronavirus outbreak.

‘We expect lower demand to continue for the next several months, so rather than taking a piecemeal approach we’re cutting capacity out to mid-September. This improves our ability to reduce costs as well as giving more certainty to the market, customers and our people,’ he said.

‘We retain the flexibility to cut further or to put capacity back in this situation develops.

‘The Qantas Group is a strong business in a challenging environment. We have a robust balance sheet, low debt levels and most of our profit comes from the domestic market. We’re in a good position to ride this out, but we need to take steps to maintain this strength.’

At a press conference after announcing the changes, Mr Joyce said some of Qantas’ 26,000 staff would be asked to take leave to manage the decrease in demand for flights.

He said the airline will be able to cope with giving workers paid leave until September but would need to ‘reassess’ after that point.

Mr Joyce said the airline industry will not recover until at least September – calling the current economic conditions a ‘survival of the fittest’.

‘We are taking 25 per cent capacity out of our international operation and five per cent out of our domestic operation,’ he said.

‘We have the strongest balance sheet that we’ve ever had… we are in a position where we are one of the fittest airlines in the world, we are in a strong position to come out of this.’

Mr Joyce said he expects Qantas to make a loss for the current financial quarter.

Budget airline Jetstar will make further cuts to its network after suspending routes from the Gold Coast to South Korea.

Capacity will be cut by about 40 per cent, and Singapore to Taipei and Osaka flight routes will be stopped.

Qantas shares fell 8.6 per cent to $4.26 on Monday, as the airline announced it was cutting flights to destinations including Tokyo, Sapporo, Osaka, Hong Kong and Auckland.

Qantas’ loss-making domestic rival Virgin Australia is holding meetings and calls with debt investors on Friday to discuss its recent interim results, a Virgin spokesman said, following a report in The Australian Financial Review there were concerns over falls in its bond prices.

Virgin Australia has no immediate plans to lower capacity beyond the domestic and international cuts the airline announced last month but is continuing to monitor demand and will make more adjustments if needed, the spokesman said.

Air New Zealand and Singapore Airlines this week also announced further capacity cuts than initially planned as the epidemic spreads to more countries.

Airlines could lose $63 billion to $113 billion in revenue for passenger traffic globally in 2020, depending on how the coronavirus spreads, International Air Transport Association said on Thursday.