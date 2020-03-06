Qantas cleaners handled face masks, soiled nappies, dirty tissues without gloves, inspector found

Qantas exposed staff and passengers to the risk of getting coronavirus by making cleaners handle dirty nappies, vomit, face masks and tissues without gloves, a health inspection found.

SafeWork New South Wales last month issued an improvement notice to the flying kangaroo airline, requiring them to comply with the order by March 30.

In the notice, seen by Daily Mail Australia, an inspector observed cleaners at Sydney airport on February 26 handle wet and dirty tissues, used face masks and soiled nappies without gloves, masks or surgical gowns.

‘Workers and other persons may be exposed to a risk of injury or illness from the inadequate system of work used to clean planes that may have transported passengers with an infectious disease,’ it said.

Workers also complained of being required to ‘clean vomit and blood off surfaces’ without personal protective equipment.

‘I also observed workers wiping over multiple tray tables with the same wet cloth with no disinfectant and cleaning unknown liquids on floors and surfaces,’ the notice issued to Qantas said.

Qantas has vowed to fight the notice after a cleaner was dismissed for raising concerns about hygiene.

‘We are investigating claims made by SafeWork NSW, after an inspector observed one of our aircraft being cleaned in Sydney last week,’ the company said in a statement to Daily Mail Australia on Thursday.

‘We are considering appealing the notice.

‘Qantas is not known for being complacent when it comes to safety or the cleanliness of our aircraft.’

Daily Mail Australia has also obtained a notice threatening the cleaner with disciplinary action for failing to comply with directions.

Qantas, however, refuted the NSW government inspector’s finding that Qantas cleaners worked without protective equipment.

‘All of our Fleet Presentation teams are provided with personal protective equipment for cleaning the aircraft and for more hazardous items, we have additional equipment such as masks and safety suits,’ it said.

‘Our aircraft are thoroughly cleaned after each international flight.’

The Transport Workers Union, which represents ground and cabin crew employed by the airline, demanded the airline reinstate the cleaner.

The union’s NSW branch secretary Richard Olsen said his colleagues were worried about the risk of workers and passengers getting coronavirus.

‘Workers are worried about the risk to passengers, themselves and their families because of Qantas’s refusal to provide training and protective gear since this outbreak began,’ he said in a statement.

‘Instead of suspending workers and trying silence them Qantas needs to start consulting with workers and help reduce the risk of exposure.’

So far, the coronavirus has infected more than 93,000 people in 78 countries and killed 3,198 people.

This week, two elderly Australians have died from coronavirus including retired Perth travel agent James Kwan, 78, and a 95-year-old woman at a northern Sydney nursing home, as the number of cases rose to 53.