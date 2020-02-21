Qantas cuts capacity due to coronavirus

Qantas is cutting flights, sending staff off on leave and bringing forward maintenance to cope with the coronavirus outbreak’s impact on travel.

Qantas chief Alan Joyce has told shareholders there is a lot of flexibility in the group to cut, or add, capacity to ride out any temporary storms.

The carrier posted an interim net profit slide to $445 million on Thursday, blaming the 3.9 per cent drop on the protests in Hong Kong, higher foreign exchange costs and global freight wars.

Qantas noticed a slight pick up in demand before the coronavirus struck, with the outbreak expected to cut up between $100 million to $150 million off its bottom line in the second half.

Mr Joyce says the coronavirus has meant suspending the Sydney-Shanghai service until the end of May or longer.

“There are obviously some challenges facing us in the second half but we’re confident that we can manage that impact, as we have in the past,” he said.

The carrier is slashing flights to Asia by 15 per cent until the end of May and cutting trans-Tasman capacity by about 6.0 per cent.

With less demand from corporate and leisure, it is also reducing domestic capacity by 2.3 per cent.

“We can extend these cuts, cut deeper if we need to, or add capacity back in,” he said.

“In the meantime, we’ll minimise the impact of reduced flying on our people by using annual leave, tapping into what is a significant balance across Qantas.”

With the equivalent of 18 aircraft on the ground maintenance will be brought forward until travel rebounds, and Mr Joyce says it will.

Qantas group’s first-half net profit of $445 million, compared with $463 million at the same time last year, came after a $119 million impact.

That was due to protests in Hong Kong, subdued demand in global freight markets and other increases in costs associated with foreign exchange rates on non-fuel costs.

Qantas also had an extra $55 million in operating costs after selling domestic airport terminals.

After all that the underlying profit was $771 million, or 0.5 per cent down on $775 million in the prior corresponding period.

Mr Joyce said interim revenue was 2.8 per cent higher this financial year at $9.5 billion.

He said Qantas and Jetstar did well in the domestic market despite weak demand.

“Internationally, the growth in passenger revenue outweighed the impact of disruption in Hong Kong and a freight market affected by trade wars.”

“We know demand into Asia, particularly China, will rebound and we’ll be able to ramp up when it does.”

The ultra-long haul routes such as Perth to London continue to perform extremely well and the loyalty program achieved another record result.

The carrier announced an off-market share buyback of up to $150 million.

It will pay shareholders a fully franked interim dividend of 13.5 cents to the tune of $201 million.

Moody’s Investors Service vice-president Ian Chitterer said it was a strong result given weaker domestic demand, the sale of the domestic terminals, the unrest in Hong Kong, and the trade wars that affected freight.

“The 12 per cent increase in underlying earnings before interest and tax from the loyalty business was a key credit positive as it provides diversification away from the more volatile airline earnings,” he said.

Moodys said the airline’s response to the coronavirus, with flight suspensions, capacity cuts, and encouragement for staff to use accrued leave, appeared appropriate.

Qantas shares were up 35 cents, or 5.56 per cent, at $6.65 at 1352 AEDT.

QANTAS HI HIT BY HONG KONG PROTESTS

* Net profit down 3.9pct to $445m

* Revenue up 2.8pct to $9.5b

* Interim dividend 13.5 cents, fully franked, up 12.5 per cent.