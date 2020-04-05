«Qarenta», the new Christian Gálvez contest

Mtmad, the Mediaset digital channel, opens today at 20.10, just after the daily appointment with the applause for the toilets from the balconies, the «Qarenta» contest, presented by

Christian Gálvez.

“This digital format, which combines entertainment and culture, precisely two of our hallmarks, comes with the intention of accompanying people in the confinement”, tells the host of “El tirón” and the old “Pasapalabra” about this first format of its production company, Fénix Media Audiovisual.

In each installment of “Qarenta”, Gálvez will ask four contestants, all at home, by video call, forty questions about general culture, ten each. The participant that guesses more answers, will face three new rivals the next day. In the event of a tie between two or more contestants, there will be an immediate disqualification round for failure.

“Qarenta”, which has already opened its

Online casting on Mtmad.es, plans to include special guests, cameos and surprises. .