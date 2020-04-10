Qatar denies allegations of World Cup bribes

DOHA, April 8 (Xinhua) — The organizers of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar released a statement on Tuesday denying the allegations contained within court papers made public in the US.

According to the documents released on Monday, it suggested that Qatar had bribed FIFA executive committee officials for their votes in the bidding process.

Qatar’s Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy (SC) clarified that they were part of a long-standing case, the subject of which is not the 2018/2022 FIFA World Cup bidding process.

“Despite years of false claims, evidence has never been produced to demonstrate that Qatar won the rights to host the FIFA World Cup 2022 unethically or by means that contravened FIFA’s strict bidding rules”, read a statement from SC.

“The SC maintains that it strictly adhered to all rules and regulations for the 2018/2022 FIFA World Cup bidding process and any claim to the contrary is baseless and will be fiercely contested”, it added.